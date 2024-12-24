Rural consumption outpaces urban: How FMCG giants are changing their strategies
SummaryRural markets in India are witnessing an impressive 7% increase in distribution of packaged products, defying urban trends. FMCG giants like Zydus Wellness and Godrej are ramping up their efforts to cater to this burgeoning demand by introducing smaller, affordable product sizes.
New Delhi: Makers of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) are increasing the availability of products in smaller packs and introducing rural-specific brands following a sustained recovery in demand in these markets and wider acceptance of branded food and confectionery.