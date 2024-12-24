"In rural areas, the opportunity still remains in terms of servicing them better. We will be looking to go deeper as far as rural distribution is concerned," said Tarun Arora, CEO of Zydus Wellness. “Secondly, having products or stockkeeping units which are focused on making our brands more accessible in rural as well as in the lower pop-strata in urban markets, making even our premium products available at more accessible price points, improving our direct access availability—those fundamentals will remain."