Rural sector, small towns boost FMCG Q1 sales by 14%, small packs rule
Mumbai: India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry reported a 13.9% year-on-year (y-o-y) sales growth in value terms and a 6% rise in volumes during the quarter ended June, powered by sustained rural demand and a steady urban revival, according to global marketing research firm NielsenIQ (NIQ).