“Urban demand is improving… I don't think the consumption was that muted. Especially now that food inflation has come down, along with some part of the entire tax break; people will use part of that money to pay off EMIs (equated monthly instalments for loans), buy durables, better cars, upgrade mobile phones or towards entertainment…" Gupta had said in a separate interview with Mint last week. “As a result, you have to innovate and continue to grow," he added.