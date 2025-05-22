FMCG’s digital makeover: The rise of quick-commerce exclusives
Suneera Tandon 6 min read 22 May 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryThe move comes as the popularity of quick commerce channels is growing; the channel currently represents a smaller portion of overall sales for larger companies, ranging from 2 to 7%, but it is growing at a fast clip.
New Delhi: Your favourite packaged goods might soon look different depending on whether you are buying from a kirana store or online. Some differences, indeed, have already begun to appear.
