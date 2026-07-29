FNP bets on q-comm amid instant gifting boom, eyes IPO in 2 years

After staying away from quick commerce so far, Ferns N Petals (FNP), one of India's oldest organized gifting companies, is now ramping up its presence in the segment, as consumers increasingly rely on instant delivery platforms for last-minute purchases of flowers and gifts. The company, which is eyeing a public listing in a couple of years, also noted it was being missed on popular instant delivery platforms.
The over three-decade-old company's quick commerce and food commerce business—mainly cakes and sweets—that generated about ₹8 crore in FY25 saw an eight-fold rise to ₹65 crore in FY26 and is expected to nearly double to ₹125 crore this year, the company's chief executive Pawan Gadia told Mint. He expects quick-commerce to account for a larger share of the company's business, as it adapts its supply chain and product assortment for faster deliveries.