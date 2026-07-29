FNP bets on q-comm amid instant gifting boom, eyes IPO in 2 years

After staying away from quick commerce so far, Ferns N Petals (FNP), one of India's oldest organized gifting companies, is now ramping up its presence in the segment, as consumers increasingly rely on instant delivery platforms for last-minute purchases of flowers and gifts. The company, which is eyeing a public listing in a couple of years, also noted it was being missed on popular instant delivery platforms.
After staying away from quick commerce so far, Ferns N Petals (FNP), one of India's oldest organized gifting companies, is now ramping up its presence in the segment, as consumers increasingly rely on instant delivery platforms for last-minute purchases of flowers and gifts. The company, which is eyeing a public listing in a couple of years, also noted it was being missed on popular instant delivery platforms.
The over three-decade-old company's quick commerce and food commerce business—mainly cakes and sweets—that generated about ₹8 crore in FY25 saw an eight-fold rise to ₹65 crore in FY26 and is expected to nearly double to ₹125 crore this year, the company's chief executive Pawan Gadia told Mint. He expects quick-commerce to account for a larger share of the company's business, as it adapts its supply chain and product assortment for faster deliveries.
The over three-decade-old company's quick commerce and food commerce business—mainly cakes and sweets—that generated about ₹8 crore in FY25 saw an eight-fold rise to ₹65 crore in FY26 and is expected to nearly double to ₹125 crore this year, the company's chief executive Pawan Gadia told Mint. He expects quick-commerce to account for a larger share of the company's business, as it adapts its supply chain and product assortment for faster deliveries.
FNP had initially stayed away from quick commerce, Gadia said, believing the model would not support the margins of its premium gifting business, but that changed in early 2024 after the company saw consumers searching for the brand on instant delivery platforms where it was absent.
“I have to say that we were late adopters of quick-commerce because we were always a high gross margin e-commerce company. We thought quick-commerce would not offer those margins, but then we pivoted," he said.
The company is now present across major quick-commerce platforms, and micro-markets, and has expanded beyond fresh flowers to offer dry flowers, artificial flowers, crochet flowers and gifting hampers.
The company is investing in procurement, cold chain infrastructure and distribution to support the channel, even though margins remain tighter than in its core online business. "If this is going to be 20-25% of our top line in the next few years, then we want to start tightening our belt and changing our way of working right now to improve this category," the chief executive said.
Prepping for an IPO
This push comes as FNP targets revenue of ₹1,400 crore in FY27, up from ₹1,085 crore in FY26, and prepares for a potential initial public offering (IPO) by early FY29.
"We are looking towards early FY29 for an IPO. We should be at a turnover of around ₹2,200-2,400 crore at that point," Gadia said. FNP had earlier expressed its ambitions for an IPO around the pandemic period, but then changed its mind. Lighthouse Funds, an institutional investor, injected ₹200 crore in 2022 to transition the company into a technology-driven, IPO-ready retailer.
The company is said to have initiated talks to raise up to $40 million in a fresh funding round last year to manage the private round ahead of an anticipated public listing, but Gadia said no money was raised since 2022.
FNP sources flowers through procurement hubs in Bengaluru and Delhi before distributing them across its network. Around 40% of its franchise partners also source flowers from the company.
Gadia said the company has kept flower wastage below 5% through demand forecasting and inventory planning built over three decades.
Beyond flowers
The company had started off with flowers. They now account for about 40% of the revenue, cakes contribute 30%, personalized gifts 10%, while the rest comes from hampers, plants and other items. The company expects its India and overseas businesses to contribute almost equally to this year's revenue.
FNP is also seeing higher spending on premium gifting through its Luxe brand, which currently contributes around 8% to the overall revenue. The premium platform has an average order value of about ₹2,200 compared with ₹1,400 across the broader business.
Gadia expects the premium business to contribute around 12% by March and eventually account for about one-fifth of the overall sales as it expands beyond Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru into Hyderabad, Pune and Kolkata.
Expanding footprint
The company operates in the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, with the West Asia business expected to generate around ₹500 crore in revenue this year. Unlike India, where FNP operates a mix of company-owned kitchens and franchise-led operations, its overseas business relies largely on company-owned production facilities and partnerships.
In India, the company operates about 300 retail outlets, including around 275 franchise stores and 25 company-owned locations. It plans to add company-owned stores in the metros while expanding through franchisees in the smaller markets. The top eight cities contribute about half of FNP's revenue, with the remaining coming from nearly 200 other cities.
Back to profitability
FNP returned to profitability after reporting its first-ever loss following a funding round in 2023. Gadia said the company had significantly increased spending on advertising, technology and hiring to accelerate growth after raising capital, but later scaled back the costs.
"We were growing at about 25% annually. After the funding, we wanted to grow faster, so we invested heavily in marketing, technology and people. That contributed to our first loss," he said. The company reported an Ebitda margin of around 3% in FY26.
Technology remains a key investment area, with FNP deploying artificial intelligence (AI) across search, personalization, inventory planning, procurement and customer support.
Despite growing competition from newer gifting platforms and quick commerce players, Gadia said India's organized gifting market has significant room for growth as rising incomes and changing consumer behaviour encourage more spending on personalized gifts.
"People increasingly want to express themselves. Personalization and convenience are becoming a much bigger part of gifting than they were a few years ago," he said.