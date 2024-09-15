Focused on north, eyeing govt sale of key properties: Bharti Real Estate CEO Sayal | Company Business News

Companies
Focused on north, eyeing govt sale of key properties: Bharti Real Estate's Sayal
Khushi Malhotra , Mihir Mishra 5 min read 15 Sep 2024, 06:07 PM IST
Summary
- The real estate arm of the Bharti Group will focus on building a $2 billion business district near Delhi airport, said S.K. Sayal, CEO and MD.
Mumbai/New Delhi: Bharti Real Estate will not join the bandwagon of companies launching projects beyond their home markets despite its peers doing so, as it continues to focus on building a $2 billion business district near Delhi airport, S.K. Sayal, CEO and MD of the real estate arm of the Bharti Group, told Mint.
