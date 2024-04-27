Mint Explainer: The brouhaha behind India’s masala mixes and their contamination
SummaryMint takes a look into the possible implications for India's spices industry following the recall of certain food products by Hong Kong and Singapore authorities
Time and again, food safety authorities from different countries have labelled certain Indian spice mixes as contaminated and unsafe for human consumption. The latest instance involves Hong Kong’s Centre for Food Safety and packaged spice mixes of two producers—MDH and Everest.