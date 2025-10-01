Food delivery giants ride the health wave to fatten margins
Vaeshnavi Kasthuril , Sakshi Sadashiv 5 min read 01 Oct 2025, 06:19 pm IST
Summary
In response to India's healthy eating trend, Zomato and Swiggy are enhancing their platforms with features like 'Healthy Mode' and a High Protein category. While these initiatives aim to increase order values, restaurants worry about higher costs and margins affecting profitability.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Bengaluru/New Delhi: Food delivery majors Zomato and Swiggy are betting big on the health wave—a push aimed at wooing India’s fitness-conscious diners while padding margins. The bet is driving premiumisation on their platforms and nudging average order values higher.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story