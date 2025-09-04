Food-grocery delivery gets dearer as GST is added and platform fee is hiked this festive season
The August-to-December period is typically a bonanza for e-commerce and quick commerce portals, with order volumes spiking 30-50% above the annual average.
Bengaluru: India’s top food and grocery delivery platforms are gearing up for the high-stakes festive season with a flurry of charges—a new goods and services tax, higher platform fees, surge pricing, rain fees, and long-distance delivery charges—to cash in on the annual demand spike. The strategy signals a confident bet that customers, driven by convenience, will absorb rising costs without resistance.