Bengaluru: India’s top food and grocery delivery platforms are gearing up for the high-stakes festive season with a flurry of charges—a new goods and services tax, higher platform fees, surge pricing, rain fees, and long-distance delivery charges—to cash in on the annual demand spike. The strategy signals a confident bet that customers, driven by convenience, will absorb rising costs without resistance.

The government levied 18% GST on delivery services provided by e-commerce operators as it rationalised the tax slabs to two rates from four on Wednesday. Previously, platforms did not charge GST consistently for every order because they were not liable to pay the tax. Now, they will be liable, so they will fully pass on the charge to the user.

Additionally, Swiggy and Eternal (formerly Zomato Ltd) have raised platform fees to ₹15 and ₹12, respectively, in key metros, aiming to boost per-order revenue during peak demand. For Swiggy, this marks the steepest increase since April 2023, when it introduced a ₹2 platform fee.

Eternal’s fee is now almost six times more than when it was introduced in August 2023. These charges are levied on users outside its loyalty programme.

“This time of the year also tends to be costlier than business-as-usual months for online sellers as they need to hire more delivery and warehouse staff and maintain inventory. Higher charges passed on to customers is crucial for platforms to improve margins and move towards profitability," said Satish Meena, an analyst at consumer research firm Datum Intelligence.

Even a ₹2-3 per order fee increase could translate into crores of rupees in additional revenue, with Zomato and Swiggy jointly processing almost 5 million food orders daily.

Strategy tools

“We will continue to tactically use levers like these [platform fees] to optimize both growth and margin expansion. Most importantly, as we do this, we will also continue to ensure the viability and well-being of each of our stakeholders—our customers, restaurant partners and delivery partners," Zomato’s management noted in its Q3 FY25 letter to shareholders.

Of late, other e-commerce platforms have also caught on. Amazon India introduced a ₹5 platform fee in June this year, months after Walmart-owned Flipkart rolled out a ₹3 fee. What began as a pilot surcharge has gradually become standard practice. These pricing tools are likely to remain a part of their strategy.

E-commerce, including quick commerce, has reshaped consumer habits by offering unmatched convenience, with more users now relying on these platforms for both essential and discretionary purchases. A November 2024 survey by Meta found that convenience, efficiency, and accessibility were the primary drivers behind the rapid rise of quick commerce, indicating that price was among the least important factors in consumers’ decision-making.

Although the GST rationalisation has made several everyday items cheaper, analysts said platforms aren’t too worried about a decline in revenue per order. Meena said users prefer convenience, especially with quick commerce, so they are likely to add more to their baskets. The overall impact on revenue per order will be minimal. Plus, a minimum cart value will invariably push customers to buy more, he said.

The August-to-December period is typically a bonanza for e-commerce and quick commerce portals, with order volumes spiking 30-50% above the annual average. Zomato-owned Blinkit’s gross order value jumped 27% in the October-December quarter from a year earlier.

“The platform fee hike is a modest positive for Zomato and Swiggy. For Zomato, the move will accelerate its target to achieve 5% adjusted EBITDA during the quarter. However, the impact may differ as the platform may allocate some [benefits] towards delivery partner incentives amid the festive rush," said Karan Taurani, an analyst at Elara Capital.