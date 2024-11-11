Companies
Sniffing an opportunity as India’s small towns get a taste of the big city experience
Summary
- As India's small towns embrace dining out and diverse flavors, the country's food services market is projected to reach ₹9 trillion by 2030. Increased health consciousness and convenience are key drivers, with a growing demographic ready to pay a premium for quality food options.
Bengaluru: Small-town folks are beginning to mimic the eating habits of their big-city cousins, acquiring a taste for dining out and a willingness to try out alien flavours, leaving this early-stage venture capital investor salivating over the opportunity.
