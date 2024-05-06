For MCX, the tech transition to TCS was akin to changing airplane engine at 30,000 ft
Padala Subbi Reddy, the outgoing chief executive of India's largest commodities derivatives exchange, recalls a rather turbulent phase for the bourse as it scrambled to transition its technology vendor amid the pandemic lockdowns
“Migrating to a new technology platform was like changing an airplane engine while flying at 30,000 feet, that too lock, stock and barrel," recalls Padala Subbi Reddy, outgoing managing director and chief executive of Multi-Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, the country's largest commodities derivatives exchange.