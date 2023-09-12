For retail investors, jumping on Arm's blockbuster IPO is a risky business

For retail investors, jumping on Arm's blockbuster IPO is a risky business3 min read 12 Sep 2023, 06:19 AM IST
Retail investors should be cautious when buying shares of Arm Holdings in its upcoming IPO, as historical data shows that individual investors often lose money when investing in hot listings.
Retail traders getting their first bite at Arm Holdings' highly anticipated public offering when the British chip designer begins trading this week should beware: individual investors often get burned when they jump on hot listings.
