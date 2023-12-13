For SonyLIV, regional menu is the way to viewers’ hearts
The regional-language space is as important for SonyLIV as Hindi-language programming
The video streaming platform will roll out 18 titles across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, including non-fiction content in 2024
SonyLIV, the video streaming platform owned by Sony Pictures Networks India, is betting on shows in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, spurred by rapid adoption of online content in the southern states.
