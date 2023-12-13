For SonyLIV, regional menu is the way to viewers’ hearts

SonyLIV, the video streaming platform owned by Sony Pictures Networks India, is betting on shows in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, spurred by rapid adoption of online content in the southern states.

These shows will be in addition to new seasons of successful Hindi titles as SonyLIV seeks to enlarge its audience base and keep them hooked in 2024.

The platform, which aims to roll out 18 titles across the three southern languages, says its digital-only reality shows MasterChef India and Shark Tank India are not only drawing eyeballs but also brand interest, given their advertising-based video-on-demand (AVoD) model.

More unscripted content will be launched in 2024, with new launches scheduled for every quarter.

AVoD is a monetization strategy through which streaming services offer users on-demand content in exchange for watching advertisements.

“We’re looking at an expansion of our content slate plan in the south and will start dropping shows in three languages—Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, which should be followed by Marathi and Bengali," Saugata Mukherjee, head of content, SonyLIV, said in an interview.

“A lot of time this year was spent on getting the groundwork for the same in place and it should be interesting to see how they perform," he added.

Tamil titles coming up on the service include Cheran’s Journey, The Madras Mystery–Fall of a Superstar, and Free Love, while the Telugu and Malayalam slate will see shows such as Brinda, Kanyasulkam, Bench, Jai Mahendran, Blind Fold, and Naalarai Sangam–4.5 Gang.

As far as the Hindi platter goes, Mukherjee said the second seasons of the Scam and Rocket Boys franchise were the platform’s big hits this year.

Upcoming titles include political thriller Freedom at Midnight by Nikhil Advani, The Waking of a Nation based on events after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the third season of hits like Maharani and Undekhi.

Overall, the regional-language space is as important for SonyLIV as Hindi language programming, given that viewers in these markets are early adopters of the internet and online content, Mukherjee said.

The other critical piece for 2024 would be non-fiction content, which would also see regional-language versions such as MasterChef in Tamil and Telugu.

These would be OTT exclusives, Mukherjee emphasised, adding that the latest seasons of the food reality show along with Shark Tank India, its business reality show, outperformed their previous seasons.

“Non-fiction is a big part of our digital expansion plan and one where we’ve already tasted success. We may not be looking at many unscripted shows, but they will all be high-quality titles," Mukherjee said, adding that reality programming on SonyLIV has remained ad-supported all this while without seeing any dip in viewership.

To be sure, NP Singh, managing director and CEO, SPNI, had said at the Sony Corporate Strategy Meeting, 2023 in Tokyo in May that the company had reached a paid subscriber base of 33.3 million globally, including distributor partnerships, with over 40,000 hours of content across eight languages.

Singh had earlier touted Sony as the only media company with a profitable digital operation. SonyLIV’s paid global subscriber base has surged from 700,000 in early 2020, on the back of a string of hits, now commanding an annual average revenue per user of ₹573.

“While there has been some bit of correction and rationalization in terms of spends (as far as the Indian OTT industry goes), it hasn’t affected us because we’ve always been judicious and fiscally prudent," Mukherjee said, explaining how the business has managed to stay profitable

“We haven’t had to cut down because we we’ve never really spent a whole lot of money on a few things."

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!