For these companies, it feels good to be in Nvidia’s orbit
SummaryAs Nvidia’s ‘AI Woodstock’ kicks off, nontech companies attending the event say they benefit from the association with the current cool kid on the block, especially in terms of attracting in-demand AI talent.
Corporate enterprises in industries like banking aren’t typically the direct customers of the high-performing artificial intelligence chips that catapulted Nvidia into the highest ranks of tech royalty—but they say simply associating themselves with the AI giant comes with big benefits.