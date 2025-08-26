For this tractor manufacturer, tariffs are making competition stiffer
Summary
Agco doesn’t have enough U.S. sales to justify moving more production out of Europe, CFO says.
Agco for years has been trying to boost its business in the U.S., where it has held the No. 3 spot in essentially a three-company farm-equipment market. But a wave of new tariffs means it will be harder to boost its standing there.
