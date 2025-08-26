For this tractor manufacturer, tariffs are making competition stiffer

Agco, whose brands include Massey Ferguson, Fendt and Valtra, is evaluating whether to shift its supply sources, in instances where it has more than one distinct source for a particular component, Audia said. That could mean moving from suppliers in Europe to ones in the U.S., or from Western Europe to Eastern Europe. The company is also looking to push its suppliers to be more efficient with their operations to limit the tariff cost they pass onto Agco, Audia said.