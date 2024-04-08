For Wipro’s new CEO, a lot of ground needs to be covered to regain lost glory
SummarySrinivas Pallia’s plans are a key monitorable and a re-rating trigger for the stock. A comforting factor is that the new CEO is a company veteran, and would be more versed with the organization’s culture and strategies than an external candidate
The sudden resignation of Thierry Delaporte as Wipro Ltd’s chief executive officer is the last thing investors in the company want to deal with. Delaporte’s contract was scheduled to end in 2025. This unexpected development means the wait to see the fruits of ongoing turnaround efforts will get longer. Delaporte is replaced by Srinivas Pallia, an old hand at Wipro, as the CEO and managing director immediately.