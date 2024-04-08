For Wipro’s new CEO, a lot of ground needs to be covered to regain lost glory

A comforting factor is that Pallia is a company veteran, and would be more versed with the organization’s culture and strategies than an external candidate. This should make the transition process smoother, but the same challenges linger. Containing senior management retention, growing the acquired consulting portfolio, which has been a concern lately, and of course, successfully steering the ongoing turnaround efforts to boost revenue are the immediate concerns to be taken care of. After all, Wipro has been a laggard on the revenue growth front compared to tier-1 IT peers for some time now.

Also read: Excited about Wipro’s stock? Beware – it faces challenges galore Against this backdrop, the new CEO’s plans are a key monitorable and a re-rating trigger for the stock. Delaporte had experimented with multiple things, including large-scale consulting merger & acquisition (Capco and Rizing); simplifying the organizational structure; focusing on large deals and hiring local senior level talent, said Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) report. “It is unclear to us if Srini will be making significant changes to this strategy to revive growth momentum," said the report.

True, the IT industry is grappling with demand uncertainty currently leading to bleak near-term revenue visibility. For Wipro, the problem was accentuated by internal issues such as elevated attrition at the top management level. Further, its consulting businesses, Capco and Rizing, are both discretionary in nature. So, the continuing client caution on discretionary IT spending added to the pain for Wipro, weighing on growth outlook.

Also read: What Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte's resignation means for the company and the stock? The goal post for the new CEO remains bridging Wipro’s revenue growth gap with peers. Here, execution is crucial. According to analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities, the signs of faltering execution in Delaporte’s tenure are visible in the increasing gap in deal wins and (revenue) growth, a lack of mega-deal wins since 2020, and a few instances of wallet share losses.

Wipro is scheduled to announce its March quarter (Q4FY24) earnings on 19 April. One should expect no fireworks. Amid weak demand conditions, sequential constant currency revenue is expected to drop in Q4. Plus, lack of large deal announcements during the quarter may keep the total contract value of deal wins muted.

It goes without saying that the new CEO’s change in strategy, if any, would take the centre stage. The management commentary on Q1FY25 revenue guidance and margin levers to meet an aspirational target of 17% are other important aspects to watch out for.

Also read: Why are Indian IT stocks falling after Accenture share price crash? Meanwhile, in the last six months, the Wipro stock has rallied by 18%, ahead of Nifty IT index’s single-digit returns. Rising expectations of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve has fuelled the optimism in IT stocks.

But the path is arduous for Wipro with the revenue underperformance versus peers likely to continue in FY25.

Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities estimates Wipro Global IT services USD revenue (FY24E) is around 42% lower than that of Infosys with lower Ebit margins, whereas in FY20 Wipro's global IT services revenue was 15% larger. Clearly, a lot of ground to cover to regain lost glory.

Wipro’s shares trade at FY25 price-to-earnings multiple of 21 times, showed Bloomberg data. A discount to tier-1 competitors Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies trading in 23-28 times range. This gap in valuation should stay until Wipro’s revenue growth increases meaningfully on a sustained basis.