Ford Motor is embedding artificial intelligence (AI) across engineering, software and enterprise systems as it accelerates its shift to a technology-led mobility company.
How Ford is using AI to power its next-gen ambitions
SummaryFrom 15-hour simulations to 10 seconds, Ford is embedding AI across engineering and operations as it races to become a software-led mobility company amid rising EV losses and industry disruption.
Ford Motor is embedding artificial intelligence (AI) across engineering, software and enterprise systems as it accelerates its shift to a technology-led mobility company.
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