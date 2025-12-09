Ford and Renault team up in Europe to compete against low-price Chinese cars
Summary
The French carmaker will build two entry-level electric vehicles, part of a relaunch of Ford’s embattled European business.
Ford is turning to French peer Renault to help reboot its European business, in a fresh sign of the upheaval being caused by Chinese automakers outside the U.S.
