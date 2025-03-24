Ford’s fat dividend could be a casualty of tariffs
Jonathan Weil , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 24 Mar 2025, 04:28 PM IST
SummaryThe question isn’t so much whether the payout gets cut, but how much.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Sometimes a high dividend yield signals that a stock is a bargain. Not at Ford Motor, where it probably means the dividend needs to be slashed.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less