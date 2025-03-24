Ford’s fat dividend could be a casualty of tariffs

The Trump administration’s 25% import tariff on most goods from Canada and Mexico took effect March 4. It later suspended those tariffs, until April 2, for autos and other goods eligible for duty-free trade under a prior trade agreement. Trump has said he won’t grant another extension. He also imposed new tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports, and, before that, on goods from China. The impacts on Ford could be profound. Each tariff prompted retaliatory measures from other countries, and the administration has promised still more tariff actions on April 2.