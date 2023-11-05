Foreign listings: The pros & cons for firms and investors
SummaryThe government is expected to provide a list of jurisdictions where Indian firms will be allowed to list. IFSC in Gift City, Gandhinagar, is expected to be part of permitted jurisdictions for overseas listing
NEW DELHI : The central government last week notified a regulation to allow unlisted Indian companies to list on foreign exchanges. Thus far, only companies listed in India could seek a secondary listing. Mint explains the development and its implications.