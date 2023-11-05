Foreign listings: The pros & cons for firms and investors

Is there a demand for overseas listing?

Traditionally, listing has been a very domestic process as companies generally raise capital and list in their local market. This is because a company and its business are best understood where they operate. However, with the advent of tech companies, the paradigm has changed. More and more tech and tech-enabled firms have a global footprint. Also, investors across the world are always on the look out for stocks that could potentially become the next multi-bagger. They are open to investing in companies from emerging markets. This has created a demand for overseas listing of companies.

