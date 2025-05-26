Foreign luxury jewellers chase India’s young, wealthy buyers
Varuni Khosla 5 min read 26 May 2025, 05:15 AM IST
SummaryAt least half a dozen global luxury jewellery brands are looking to enter India to tap rising demand from a younger and growing number of affluent buyers, who prefer sleeker, understated and international designs.
India’s jewellery market will soon have a global sparkle. At least half a dozen foreign luxury brands are set to swoop in over the next few months, chasing a younger and growing number of wealthy buyers looking for sleeker, modern and international designs.
