Forget the SEC, International Climate Reporting Standards Could Become the Global Baseline5 min read 27 Jun 2023, 02:18 PM IST
Investor demand for a single standard increases the benefits to companies and countries of aligning with the new ISSB guidelines, even if they are more demanding
New international sustainability reporting standards could fulfill their ambition in becoming the global baseline as the advantages of using a single standard worldwide may, for many companies, outweigh the disadvantages of being more demanding than the SEC’s coming climate reporting rules.
