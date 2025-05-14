Former Chinese chip boss gets suspended death sentence in corruption case
SummaryZhao Weiguo is the former chairman of a once-highflying semiconductor firm that Beijing backed as part of a push to catch up with the West on technological capabilities.
China convicted the former chairman of a once-highflying computer-chip conglomerate on corruption charges and gave him a de facto life sentence, concluding a high-profile case that had shaken the country’s semiconductor industry.
