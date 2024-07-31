Former HDFC employees set up affordable housing finance firm Weaver Services
Summary
- The company, which was set up earlier this year, is currently in talks with private equity players to raise funds to acquire 2-3 small-sized housing finance companies (HFCs) across different geographies. A few former HDFC employees have also expressed interest to invest in the company.
Mumbai: Former officials of HDFC Ltd. have come together to set up an affordable housing finance business, a year after the country's largest mortgage lender merged with its subsidiary HDFC Bank.