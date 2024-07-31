Former HDFC employees set up affordable housing finance firm Weaver Services

"Affordable housing finance companies have demonstrated resilience across cycles. Strong fundamentals such as pristine asset quality, secular growth, book stickiness and healthy return profiles continue to generate high investor interest. Government is further catalysing the industry by increasing the PMAY outlay...AHFCs are expected to grow at 20% CAGR in medium to long term to reach an AUM of over $50 billion by FY30. These factors, particularly the risk-return profile, have made the sector attractive for financial sponsors as well as strategics," said Anshul Agarwal, managing director and co-head, consumer, financial institutions group & business services, Avendus Capital.