Tata Sons on Monday appointed Ilker Ayci as the MD and CEO of Air India, the company said in a statement. Previously, Ayci was the Chairman of the Turkish Airlines.

The Air India board met today to approve the candidature of Ilker Ayci. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, was a special invitee to this board meeting.

On 27 January, Tatas took over control of Air India, its subsidiary Air India Express as well as a 50% stake in joint venture AISATS.

Through a competitive bidding process, the government sold loss-making Air India to Talace for ₹18,000 crore.

As part of the deal, Talace paid ₹2,700 crore in cash and took over ₹15,300 crore debt of the airline. The remaining debt and borrowings of Air India were transferred to AIAHL.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.