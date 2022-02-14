OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Former Turkish Airlines Chairman Ilker Ayci named Air India CEO
Tata Sons on Monday appointed Ilker Ayci as the MD and CEO of Air India, the company said in a statement. Previously, Ayci was the Chairman of the Turkish Airlines.

The Air India board met today to approve the candidature of Ilker Ayci. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, was a special invitee to this board meeting.

On 27 January, Tatas took over control of Air India, its subsidiary Air India Express as well as a 50% stake in joint venture AISATS.

Through a competitive bidding process, the government sold loss-making Air India to Talace for 18,000 crore. 

As part of the deal, Talace paid 2,700 crore in cash and took over 15,300 crore debt of the airline. The remaining debt and borrowings of Air India were transferred to AIAHL.

