Former Turkish Airlines Chairman Ilker Ayci named Air India CEO

Former Turkish Airlines Chairman Ilker Ayci named Air India CEO1 min read . 04:11 PM IST
- Former chairman of Turkish Airlines Ilker Ayci has been appointed Air India’s new CEO and MD
Tata Sons on Monday appointed Ilker Ayci as the MD and CEO of Air India, the company said in a statement. Previously, Ayci was the Chairman of the Turkish Airlines.
The Air India board met today to approve the candidature of Ilker Ayci. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, was a special invitee to this board meeting.
On 27 January, Tatas took over control of Air India, its subsidiary Air India Express as well as a 50% stake in joint venture AISATS.
Through a competitive bidding process, the government sold loss-making Air India to Talace for ₹18,000 crore.
As part of the deal, Talace paid ₹2,700 crore in cash and took over ₹15,300 crore debt of the airline. The remaining debt and borrowings of Air India were transferred to AIAHL.
