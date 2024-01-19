Former Zomato exec Gaurav Gupta launches startup

New Delhi: Former Zomato co-founder Gaurav Gupta has launched a health-tech startup—Gabit—that will link personalised meal plans, fitness plans, fitness wearables, health tech products, and skin care products on a single platform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gabit raised seed funding of $9.5 million last year from Norwest Venture Partners and angels like Amit Agarwal (Amazon), Deepinder Goyal (Zomato), and Kunal Shah (Cred), among others.

“Gabit has an active website as well as an app. It features science-backed skincare products, goal-specific personalised meal plans and fitness plans, fitness wearables, health tech products and much more. Gabit aims to make the most of data and technology—it also boasts of proprietary AI tools like FitBot (that acts like a personal trainer), food score (to help users understand their food habits better), SkinBot (to assess the quality of your skin), and so on," according to the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The launch comes as more consumers have turned to health and wellness products and regimes after the pandemic.

This has prompted more companies to launch wellness products and services to capitalize on this growing consumer demand.

The pandemic was a key trigger for the former co-founder Gaurav Gupta to launch a tech product focused on holistic health and wellbeing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“During the pandemic, it became obvious to a lot of us that we have been ignoring our health for the most part. I dug deeper into this and went through my own health journey where I became a much healthier version of myself by making sustainable yet simple changes in my habits around nutrition, fitness, sleep, mindfulness and skin," Gupta said in a blog post on Friday.

“I spent a lot of time on research and my biggest insight was – health is interconnected. For instance, for getting fit or healthy ageing, you need to be active, eat well, control your stress and manage your sleep well. For healthy skin, using great products is just the beginning," he added.

Gaurav, has teamed up with his wife Arpana Shahi for Gabit that also has an in-house team of wellness and nutrition experts. Gabit is taking a holistic approach to wellness– combining fitness, nutrition, sleep, mental wellness and skincare – towards attain health goals like weight management, staying fit, managing chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension, acne control, healthy ageing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The entire concept is around making sure you’re able to adopt and pick up good habits and make them part of your life and we help you do that through our coaches, products, and services. We have also built a proprietary algorithm to actually help people understand that. We have an AI fitness coach—it corrects your posture, it estimates your calories," he said in an interview with Mint.

It has also launched a range of skincare products including moisturiser, serum, face wash and sunscreens.

Gupta joined food delivery firm Zomato in 2015; he was elevated as the chief operating officer in 2018, before being named as co-founder in 2019. In September 2021, months after the company went public, Gupta, who headed the food delivery firm’s supply vertical, resigned, ending his six-year long stint at Zomato. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, the Gabit community is fast growing and cuts across age categories—from 18 to 70.

Gabit is operated by Betterlife Horizons Private Limited that was incorporated in 2022. It lists Gupta and Shahi as directors.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

