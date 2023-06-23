Fortis Healthcare to divest Vadapalani Hospital business for ₹152 crore2 min read 23 Jun 2023, 09:05 AM IST
Fortis Healthcare Ltd has singed an agreement with Sri Kauvery Medical Care (India) Limited for a sale consideration of ₹152 crore
Fortis Healthcare Limited announced on Thursday about signing of a definitive agreements for sale of its hospital business operations at Vadapalani, Chennai to Sri Kauvery Medical Care (India) Limited for a sale consideration of ₹152 crore. The healthcare company informed about the all-cash deal in an exchange communication on Thursday. The divestment deal is expected to get consummated by end of July 2023.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×