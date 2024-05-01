Founder of Binance, world’s largest crypto firm, sentenced to four months
Caitlin Ostroff , Patricia Kowsmann , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 01 May 2024, 05:14 PM IST
SummaryChangpeng Zhao’s sentence was the culmination of a multiyear U.S. investigation into crypto exchange Binance.
SEATTLE—Billionaire Changpeng Zhao, founder of the world’s biggest crypto exchange, was sentenced Tuesday in a Seattle federal court to four months in jail.
