Subsidiary listed first

The company first listed its subsidiary – Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in 1994 for expansion in Tamil Nadu. “When we were looking at raising private equity, we wanted to create a structure which will enable them to get an exit…through this (listed) vehicle it would have been difficult," Dr Adil Agarwal, the company's chief executive officer, told Mint. “Using the right consultants and advisors we set up this holding company…all the expansion outside of Tamil Nadu happened at the holding company," he added.