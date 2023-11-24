Four Years, 30,000 Kids, Countless Bricks: Inside the Quest for the Next Hit Lego Set

Lego has improbably become the world’s biggest toy company by selling the same product for 70 years. It does this by constantly coming up with new themes for its little plastic bricks. Lately many of Lego’s biggest moneymakers have been sets based on Harry Potter, Star Wars and other big entertainment brands—but the company has to share revenues with the owners of those franchises. Now it wants to come up with a new brand that it controls, a labor-intensive and risky undertaking. Can it make something as beloved as Hermione Granger, Luke Skywalker or Thor?