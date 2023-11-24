Four Years, 30,000 Kids, Countless Bricks: Inside the Quest for the Next Hit Lego Set

BILLUND, Denmark—In its quest for its next hit, Lego asked over 30,000 children for help.
It made giant posters of its ideas and led children on what it called “gallery walks" to see what they thought. Sometimes, ideas writers and artists had spent months on would get savaged.
Lego went through multiple rounds of feedback from children around the world—more of them than have been involved in previous company research—on everything from early-stage artwork to story lines and prototype toys.
Children got test kits to build and play with. Executives studied how quickly they finished or if anyone wanted to play with a set after building it, the holy grail.
After nearly four long years of brainstorming, designing, and redesigning, the winning concept was Lego Dreamzzz.
The world’s No. 1 toy maker launched the new line this summer: fantastical vehicles, whimsical structures and wild creatures that would be at home in the mind of a sleeping child. The new sets include a crocodile car, a gigantic bunny on roller skates and a “Nightmare Shark Ship."
Dreamzzz faces its first big test this holiday season, when its reception could determine whether the toy line keeps growing for years to come, or is quietly put to sleep.
Lego has improbably become the world’s biggest toy company by selling the same product for 70 years. It does this by constantly coming up with new themes for its little plastic bricks. Lately many of Lego’s biggest moneymakers have been sets based on Harry Potter, Star Wars and other big entertainment brands—but the company has to share revenues with the owners of those franchises. Now it wants to come up with a new brand that it controls, a labor-intensive and risky undertaking. Can it make something as beloved as Hermione Granger, Luke Skywalker or Thor?
Founded as a wooden-toy company by master carpenter Ole Kirk Christiansen in the 1930s, Lego began making its signature plastic bricks in the 1950s. It added wheels and other moving parts in the 1960s and ’70s. The first minifigure, a police officer, arrived in 1978. Lego Star Wars, launched in 1999 with an X-wing fighter and other sets, demonstrated how lucrative licensing deals could be for the company—arrangements that also risked making Lego overly dependent on Hollywood studios and other partner companies for many of its bestselling products.
The founder’s descendants continue to control the company, but since 2004 its chief executives, including the current one, have been drawn from outside the family.
The current CEO, Niels Christiansen, was hired in 2017. Lego was grappling with a sales slowdown as children spent more time on smartphone apps and videogames.
The 57-year-old had previously led Danfoss, the engineering business that is one of Denmark’s biggest companies.
In the internet age, Lego no longer sees itself competing against other toy makers, but against a flood of digital content vying for children’s attention. “We’re actually more competing for children’s time," said Christiansen.
His initial diagnosis was that too many of Lego’s products lacked originality, he said in an interview in his office, which he shares with a huge brown bear made of Lego bricks and enough other Lego animals, cars and spaceships to fill a toyshop.
Christiansen laid off 1,400 employees in noncreative roles, about 15% of the company’s workforce, and channeled resources into nearly doubling the size of its product team to 2,100 people.
He also broadened Lego’s portfolio from around 600 to 750 toys, and is refreshing it more often. Half of the lineup is now discontinued and replaced every year. Today Lego’s product line comprises everything from simple sets for preschoolers to elaborate builds for adults, such as a 5-foot-tall Eiffel Tower with 10,001 pieces and a $637 price tag.
At Lego’s headquarters, a cavernous atrium is filled with Lego sculptures, including a life-size, million-brick replica of a Bugatti Chiron supercar that the company says can drive at 18 miles an hour, thanks to 2,304 tiny Lego motors packed inside.
The arduous development process behind Dreamzzz shows the lengths Christiansen’s Lego is willing to go to in order to create original products and keep customers interested in a toy that basically hasn’t changed since the 1950s.
Lego, the CEO says, has to innovate relentlessly to survive.
Lego has doubled its sales in the five years since Christiansen took charge, and today rakes in more revenue than any other toy company. Its $9.2 billion in sales last year was nearly as much as Hasbro and Mattel made, combined. But much of what Lego sells is stamped with another company’s intellectual property—and Lego pays licensing fees to make those Lego sets.
Like a six-year-old with a new Lego set, the company doesn’t always want to share. That’s where Dreamzzz comes in.
Fully owning the product gives Lego more control, but Lego’s homegrown themes are riskier propositions. Some in-house lines, like martial arts-oriented Ninjago and the vehicle-focused Lego City, have been huge hits. But others have been commercial duds, such as 2019’s ghost-themed Hidden Side and 2021’s Vidiyo, which encouraged children to make music videos by combining physical bricks and minifigures with a smartphone app.
The four years of testing that preceded the launch of Dreamzzz were supposed to reduce the risk.
To start, Lego commissioned writers to submit concept proposals. In addition to the company’s typical approach of asking internal developers for pitches, it also tapped outside writers for ideas, seeking to expand the pool it was drawing from.
Of the 50 proposals generated in that initial round, a team of senior Lego executives quickly dismissed or consolidated 40.
As the executives narrowed the list to 10, then three, finalists, the children’s fascination with the world of dreams consistently shone through, persuading Christiansen and other senior colleagues to give Dreamzzz the green light. The company declined to share details about potential themes that didn’t make the cut; it couldn’t rule out the possibility that they would yield products someday.
The testing showed that the concept of dreams appealed equally to boys and girls. That made it different from some other Lego themes, like the feminine Friends series or the boyish Speed Champions race-car family. While that broader appeal increased Dreamzzz’s commercial potential, it placed an onus on the designers to create a range of toys with something for everyone. “There’s a cute rabbit over here and a nightmare shark over there," said Tommy Andreasen, Dreamzzz’s lead content developer.
For the product designers, the objective was to create fun but otherworldly toys, in particular mashups of vehicles and animals, said Cerim Manovi, the Dreamzzz design director.
Working in their lab on Lego’s Billund campus, a dozen designers spent months turning sketches into prototype toys, cycling through scores of permutations for each set. They work on big tables surrounded by crates full of millions of Lego bricks of all shapes and sizes while also using digital design tools. To create new shapes, like distinctive animal heads, they use 3-D printers.
With the freedom to splice together any animal with any vehicle, designers faced the challenge of zeroing in on the best combination for each set.
When creating a vehicle for the series’s villain, the Nightmare King, designers wanted a ship combined with a sea creature. That effort started out as a whale and then, through multiple rounds of testing with kids, became an orca before ending as a shark with yellow eyes and luminous green teeth.
An early pirate-ship design also morphed into something creepier and more dreamlike—a kind of Halloween spacecraft with airplane engines spouting purple flames and sails like a dragon’s wings.
Another toy, Mrs. Castillo’s Turtle Van, is a food truck spliced with a turtle, though the designers built earlier versions involving a rabbit, an ostrich and a dinosaur. At one point the vehicle had wheels and then caterpillar tracks, before the designers settled on legs.
As they tinkered with the designs, they got feedback from children on everything from the best colors to use to the characters’ names and facial expressions, Manovi said.
The Dreamzzz instructions are written in the style of a comic book and feature “missions" to add an extra dimension of play.
The toy company even sought to harness its nemesis—the small screen—for its own purposes. To promote the new toy line, Lego developed an animated Dreamzzz TV show, and it’s now beginning work on a second season. The first 20-episode season tells the Dreamzzz story, in which plucky school kids battle sinister forces in the dream world.
When it comes to making TV shows, Lego flips the standard industry model used by the likes of Disney of producing movies first and toys as an afterthought. For Lego, the toy is the main event, while the TV show is effectively an elaborate commercial, and its shows normally land once the toys are already on sale.
But unlike previous Lego series like “Ninjago," Lego debuted its Dreamzzz show three months before the toys hit store shelves, in an attempt to stoke demand early.
The Dreamzzz TV episodes and other related videos have had more than 100 million views, according to the company, on services including Amazon, Netflix and YouTube, as well as on Lego.com. That’s a strong number for a new Lego show, the company said.
Whether Dreamzzz survives Lego’s annual culling process now rests on the commercial reception of the initial rollout: 11 products, which are priced between $20 and $140 in the U.S.
Despite Lego’s extensive efforts to ensure a successful outcome, said Christiansen, the CEO, “what gets to market doesn’t always fly."
Online reviews of Dreamzzz have been broadly positive, and Lego says early sales of the toys have been encouraging, albeit without disclosing details.
“I think they nailed it," said Matt Yeo, a U.K.-based reviewer for independent Lego fan website Brick Fanatics, who praised developers for creating a theme different from anything Lego has released before.
“I’ve got two young boys and it’s exactly the kind of thing they like," Yeo said. “This could be one of those Lego themes that runs and runs for years."
Still, while Dreamzzz has received a positive reception from Lego fans online, Yeo said that it wasn’t yet clear whether that would translate into strong sales.
Claire McKimm recently visited the Lego store in London’s Leicester Square and bought the $30 Dream Village set with her 8-year-old daughter, a Dreamzzz fan after watching the show on Netflix. The toy will be her daughter’s second from the theme.
“She’s even buying it with her own pocket money," McKimm said. “Well, partly."
Back in Billund, the content team is developing a third season of the Dreamzzz TV show, while Manovi’s group is working on the next wave of products, a job made easier by the prototypes they’ve already built but haven’t yet commercialized.
“It’s like you create a library and in year one you take out 11 books but there are others still in the library for future years," he said.
However, one factor in Lego’s recent success has been its willingness to pull the plug on underperforming themes, said Christiansen, and commercial results will dictate where Dreamzzz goes from here.
“I’m sure most of those kids who tested Dreamzzz said they liked it," said David Robertson, the author of Brick By Brick, on Lego’s business model. But “what’s more fickle than a 7-year-old?"
