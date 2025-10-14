Foxconn to make more components locally to ramp up India presence
Foxconn, which assembles iPhones for Apple, is also looking to assemble and make more components for other companies, including Google's Pixel smartphones.
New Delhi: Foxconn is looking to manufacture more electronic components in Tamil Nadu to improve its profitability after the Taiwanese contract manufacturer reaffirmed that it will continue with its planned investment of $1.5 billion, according to three people directly aware of the plans.