Foxconn to make more components locally to ramp up India presence

“Such kind of margin expansion is crucial, since pure-play assembly work is very low margin—which in the long run is not the most sustainable," said Ashok Chandak, president of India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) “Plus, with the Centre focusing on ECMS, Foxconn will gain from ramping up localization of components—and it already has a strong, established base in the global component supply chain to be able to attract foreign sub-vendors of raw materials to come to India."