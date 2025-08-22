Foxconn subsidiary pulls back 300 Chinese engineers from India: Report

Amid the improving diplomatic relations between India and China, Foxconn subsidiary – Yuzhan Technology – has recalled approximately 300 Chinese engineers from its Indian manufacturing facility, reported Economic Times on Friday.

The report added that this is the second such incident for the Taiwanese technology giant in recent months.

Earlier in July, Apple supplier Foxconn had similarly recalled around 300 Chinese engineers and technicians from its iPhone production facilities in India.

Adding more, the report said that Beijing had allegedly asked Foxconn chairman – Young Liu – to prepare a report on the firm's investment in India.

"Foxconn has informed the government that they have been asked to send back all the Chinese expat employees whom Yuzhan Technology brought to India to set up the component ecosystem and factory with immediate effect," ET quoted a source as saying.

"They said this is the latest incident and is one that is being targeted at them. The company has had to send back 300 engineers this time. Also, there were 60 other engineers who were to come to India but have been asked not to come now," the source added.

While another source told ET that a "slightly lesser numbers" of Chinese engineers were actually recalled.

"Foxconn has been proactive to get engineers from countries like Taiwan and elsewhere to offset the impact that could come with such disruptions," another source noted.

In the meantime, both India and China are implementing measures to strengthen ties, which includes easing border tensions, resuming direct flights, and exploring trade cooperation in strategic sectors like rare earths.

Foxconn starts iPhone 17 production: Taiwanese electronic manufacturing giant Foxconn has started the production of Apple's iPhone 17 at a small scale in its second-largest manufacturing unit at Bengaluru.

This small scale production is in addition to the iPhone 17 production at the company's Chennai manufacturing unit, reported news agency PTI, citing people aware of the development.

“Foxconn Bengaluru unit has commenced operation with the production of iPhone 17. This is in addition to the production of iPhone 17 at its Chennai unit.”