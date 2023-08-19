Amid just days heft for the iPhone 15 launch in September, the logistics arm of Foxconn Technology Group -- Jusda -- opened an office in Tamil Nadu on 19 August.

Foxconn representative in India -- V Lee -- took to social media LinkedIn and wrote, "Jusda India celebrated the opening of its TN hub on 8/18, with hopes of a thriving logistics business in India."

Adding more, he wrote, "Our sincere appreciation goes to GoTN, DPIIT, MeiTY, and the countless dedicated individuals who helped achieve this beautiful beginning."

As per details, Jusda is the only authorized supply chain management company of Foxconn Technology Group.

Several reports said that a Foxconn Technology Group plant in Sriperumbudur is all set to deliver the newest devices only weeks after they start shipping from factories in China.

According to a Bloomberg report, the firm started production to narrow the gap between the operations in India and the manufacturing base in China.

As per the report, Apple is engaged in a multiyear initiative to broaden its manufacturing beyond China. This move aims to reduce supply chain vulnerabilities for its critical products, given the increasing uncertainty in trade due to tensions between Washington and Beijing.

All set to be announced on 12 September 2023, the new iPhone is slated to be the biggest update to the device in three years.

Justda claims to have more than 20 years of experience in lean supply chain management, that focuses on end-to-end supply chain integration in the whole process for the manufacturing industry.

The firm has had a presence in India since 2017 and over 100 employees spread across four offices and 15 warehouses. It mostly serves industries like electronics/high-tech, clothing, retail, e-commerce, engineering and industrial products, home and furniture, reported Business Today.