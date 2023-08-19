Foxconn's logistics unit Jusda opens new office in Tamil Nadu ahead of iPhone 15 launch1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 07:00 PM IST
Several reports said that a Foxconn Technology Group plant in Sriperumbudur is all set to deliver the newest devices only weeks after they start shipping from factories in China.
Amid just days heft for the iPhone 15 launch in September, the logistics arm of Foxconn Technology Group -- Jusda -- opened an office in Tamil Nadu on 19 August.
