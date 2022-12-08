Foxconn's Singapore unit invests $500 million in India affiliate1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 08:41 PM IST
Foxconn plans to boost the workforce at its plant in southern India to 70,000 by adding 53,000 more workers over the next two years
Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said on Thursday that its Singapore unit has acquired 4.08 million shares in Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Limited for $500 million.