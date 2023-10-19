Fracking Pioneer Cashes in as Twilight Sets in the Shale Patch

Scott Sheffield’s $60 billion sale of Pioneer to Exxon hints at an uncertain future for U.S. frackers.

Scott Sheffield transformed Pioneer Natural Resources from a fledgling outfit into one of the largest oil producers in West Texas and, until recently, put no limits on his ambition to grow.

But after two weeks of negotiations, he agreed to sell his company for $60 billion to Exxon Mobil last week, the oil giant he had lapped for years in the Permian Basin.

Sheffield's shift signals that even the largest independent drillers face an uncertain path to making it on their own, and has some calling an end to an era dominated by scrappy frackers.

“It’s probably a bittersweet Grand Slam," Andrew Cates, a former Pioneer board member, said of the deal. “Pioneer has been an independent, and been very proud of it."

Sheffield, 71 years old, started buying leases in the Permian in the ‘90s as chief executive of Parker & Parsley Petroleum, his father-in-law’s oil company. When he merged the driller with T. Boone Pickens’s Mesa to form Pioneer in 1997, the company produced fewer than 100,000 barrels of oil and gas a day.

By staying focused on the Permian, then a languid oil basin deserted by Exxon and other major oil companies, Sheffield found himself in the driver's seat to rapidly grow once new drilling techniques and hydraulic fracturing unlocked vast reserves of oil and gas there. Pioneer produced about 711,000 barrels of oil and gas a day in the Permian in the second quarter of the year, topping Exxon's production there of less than 650,000.

Pioneer had recently been considering a long-term strategy to diversify outside of the Permian, Sheffield said in an interview, including by potentially expanding into other basins or going international.

“We’ve probably looked at 50 opportunities over the last five years," Sheffield said.

Instead, he will be watching the oil patch's makeover from Exxon's boardroom, where he is set to gain a seat following the acquisition. Sheffield declined to say why he sold the company instead of trying to grow it further.

“I want you to know this is not a decision the board made lightly," Sheffield wrote in a memo sent to Pioneer employees last week. “It is certainly not a decision I have made lightly either. This company, and all of you, have been at the center of my life for nearly 45 years."

Sheffield is set to receive a nearly $30 million payout following the acquisition, and is entitled to roughly $13 million from a separate retirement package. More than $140 million worth of Pioneer stock Sheffield owns will also roll into Exxon shares, a stock considered as good as cash, investment bankers said.

The sale augurs an era where oil behemoths scoop up smaller rivals and commandeer a bigger share of U.S. crude production. Sheffield himself has prophesied that frackers running out of sweet spots will be subsumed into larger companies if they are to survive.

Large public companies such as Exxon have been leaning into the Permian to build more reserves closer to home, bringing their technological savvy and pricing power to a well-delineated field where resources are becoming scarce.

“It’s time for the guys with the best balance sheets, and Exxon has the best," said Mike Wichterich, CEO of Permian driller Three Rivers Operating.

When frackers started deploying horizontal drilling and fracking in West Texas and hit gushers, Sheffield met with investors to tout the technologies and their potential to unleash a torrent of crude, said Leigh Goehring, a managing partner at investment firm Goehring & Rozencwajg. Sheffield had snapped up some of the best drilling spots there and laid out bold plans.

“He had the core of the core," said Goehring, whose firm is a Pioneer investor.

The son of an oil executive, Sheffield attended high school in Tehran and went on to study prelaw at the University of Texas at Austin, where he did “too much of everything but studying," he told students there in 2016. After he flunked out, his father put him on an offshore drilling rig for six months. He returned to UT to graduate as a petroleum engineer and worked for Amoco as a reservoir engineer before joining Parker & Parsley.

Sheffield soon emerged as a shale chieftain, promoting the industry's role in meeting America's energy needs as the U.S. grew to become the world's largest producer. He faced skepticism from some on Wall Street including hedge-fund manager David Einhorn, who described cash-burning drillers as being "addicted to frack" and made the case publicly for shorting Pioneer's stock.

Sheffield retired in 2016, after successfully lobbying Congress to lift a ban on crude exports that left gushing production stranded within domestic borders.

In 2019, Pioneer’s board brought Sheffield back as CEO after his successor struggled to reach aggressive growth targets, which collided with investors’ demand that frackers stop burning more cash than they made.

Sheffield embarked on a listening tour, speaking with over 150 employees and investors. He cut more than one-quarter of Pioneer's workforce in part through layoffs and buyouts as he sought to convince investors that the company could live within its means.

“Capital—focusing on that is just as important as delivering on the production side of the business," he told analysts in an earnings call upon returning.

Pandemic lockdowns and oil prices cratering in 2020 bankrupted dozens of shale companies. With a strengthened balance sheet, Pioneer was in a good position to nab rivals and in 2021 it made back-to-back acquisitions of Permian drillers DoublePoint Energy and Parsley Energy—the latter owned by Sheffield’s son Bryan, one of five children—for $11 billion combined.

Pioneer in recent years looked at acquiring driller Diamondback Energy, as well as making investments in Canada's oil sands, former employees said.

In 2021, Sheffield gathered his team to discuss a potential takeover of Cabot Oil & Gas, a driller active mostly in a large natural-gas region of Appalachia, they said. He deployed his long-practiced method of first asking everyone’s opinion, a lesson he learned after realizing that when he spoke first everybody else shut down. The team pushed back against the idea of a deal, and Sheffield abandoned it.

Pioneer’s aborted ambitions signal that even the largest independent drillers might struggle to compete with larger competitors as resources become scarce in U.S. basins. Producers may have no other choice than to step into other regions in the hopes of unlocking new resources, or to sell themselves, analysts and bankers said.

Pioneer had recently been making moves that made it an attractive target for a prospective buyer.

With the war in Ukraine lifting oil prices in 2022, Pioneer’s stock price skyrocketed, crossing $233 for the first time since 2014. Pioneer showered investors with cash by returning most of its free cash flow to investors via a base dividend, a variable dividend and share repurchases. Recently, Pioneer gave itself more flexibility to buy back its own stock.

“These were near-term value drivers that would help the stock price in any potential M&A," said Kevin MacCurdy, an analyst at financial services firm Pickering Energy Partners.

Sheffield said that Pioneer hadn't been for sale until Exxon CEO Darren Woods approached him to negotiate two weeks before the deal was announced.

Woods recently flew to Santa Fe, N.M., to discuss the deal with Sheffield, who owns a sprawling ranch in the region, according to people familiar with the matter.

Sheffield, a vocal commentator on the state of global crude markets and shale, said that he couldn’t comment on the prospects for more consolidation in the oil patch until the sale has been approved by the government. He said that he planned to remain outspoken as an Exxon board member.

"I hope that Exxon will allow me to speak my opinion," he said.

Write to Benoît Morenne at benoit.morenne@wsj.com

