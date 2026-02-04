Today, the AI story is not well understood in the Indian market: Fractal CEO

Despite a markdown in valuation and an IPO trim, Fractal's use of proceeds has not changed on the surface. As noted in the draft filing, the company still plans to utilize ₹265 crore for investments in its subsidiary, Fractal USA, and for debt repayment. From the remaining amount, ₹355 crore will be used for research and development and for the sales of its product Fractal Alpha. In addition, ₹57 crore will be used to purchase laptops, and ₹121 crore to set up new offices in India.