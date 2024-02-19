France’s Thales to upgrade Air India’s inflight entertainment system
To begin with, Thales will upgrade and retrofit onboard entertainment systems on Air India’s fleet of 40 Boeing B777 and B787 aircraft
NEW DELHI : Tata group-backed Air India has selected Paris-headquartered aerospace company Thales to upgrade its wide-body aircraft’s entertainment system to include wifi and display screens that can be connected to passengers’ wireless hearing devices via bluetooth.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message