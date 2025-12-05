Ex-Cognizant chief D’Souza back into healthcare software, this time with a former rival
Former Cognizant chief Francisco D’Souza leads HealthEdge following its acquisition by Bain Capital. His firm, Recognize, will support its growth strategy, facing competition and legal challenges from previous industry conflicts as the healthcare software landscape evolves.
Francisco D’Souza, the former Cognizant chief who had once helped secure the $2.7-billion TriZetto healthcare software deal and locked horns with its rival HealthEdge in court, is now betting big on that very competitor. This time, steering its next chapter with Bain Capital.