Francisco D’Souza, the former Cognizant chief who had once helped secure the $2.7-billion TriZetto healthcare software deal and locked horns with its rival HealthEdge in court, is now betting big on that very competitor. This time, steering its next chapter with Bain Capital.

D’Souza was brought in to manage HealthEdge, a Massachusetts-based healthcare software firm, early this year. This is D’Souza's second innings in scaling a firm that specializes in processing healthcare claims, one that he was once at loggerheads with.

In April this year, Bain Capital, which manages assets under management (AUM) worth $185 billion, had announced its acquisition of HealthEdge for an undisclosed amount, which two sources claim is upwards of $2 billion. A couple months later, Recognize, a new firm was roped in to manage the technical aspect of this deal. According to the website, Recognize is expected to build a business process software and identify merger and acquisition opportunities.

Emails sent to Bain and Recognize seeking details remained unanswered till press time.

“Recognize was brought in as a preferred partner in the process to help guide the business throughout the next phase of its growth, given the team’s vertical specialization around digital services. As a part of the value creation process, the deal team is focused on (i) building out a complimentary (sic) business processing as a service (BPaaS) offering; (ii) bolstering existing management; (iii) identifying and executing on attractive, synergetic M&A opportunities," the website of Recognize said.

Recognize is a New York-based venture capital firm, founded by D’Souza in June 2019. The tech investment firm raised $3 billion in as many years and it invests primarily in tech companies valued less than $500 million. In its six years of existence, Recognize has already invested in about 15 companies. While most of them specialize in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud engineering, HealthEdge is the sole company in healthcare services.

Nairobi-born D’Souza, who occupied New Jersey-based Cognizant’s corner office for a dozen years until 2019, played a key role in the acquisition of TriZetto, another healthcare payor firm. Cognizant had acquired TriZetto for $2.7 billion in 2014. This was an essential cog in building the company’s healthcare revenue, which more than doubled in the 11 years to $5.9 billion in 2024. During this time, the company’s total revenue also more than doubled to $19.74 billion.

D’Souza is now batting for a firm he was once pitched against. TriZetto had filed an infringement case against HealthEdge in 2015, when D’Souza was Cognizant’s chief executive. In the case, filed in a Colorado district court on 23 January 2015, Trizetto had accused HealthEdge of falsely using and advertising its trademarked technology.

“HealthEdge has embarked on a multi-pronged advertising campaign that improperly uses TriZetto’s trademarks without authorization and promulgates numerous false and misleading statements including concerning TriZetto’s products and services," TriZetto’s complaint had read. The case was, however, settled between the two sides in 2017.

And now, D’souza has entered HealthEdge in a new avatar, through Recognize.

Recognize, co-founded by him, has joined Bain to help grow HealthEdge. Bain is the majority owner of the healthcare software firm, providing financial backing. Recognize brings the tech and industry know-how, helping HealthEdge improve its products, build new services, and compete better against older, legacy systems used by health insurers.

“Through HealthEdge, Recognize is investing behind its belief that continued tailwinds will support the growth of next generation payer claims software as it competes with under-invested legacy players in an end-market that is shifting towards modernization," Recognize said on its website. “As payers increasingly confront growing workflow & data complexities, the software they leverage for claims processing may become increasingly mission critical and central to their data and information flow ecosystem."

An expert said the two competing softwares of HealthEdge and Trizetto will be pitted against each other in a market worth $72 billion.

“Francisco D’Souza has a background in healthcare and a lot of Cognizant’s growth came from that segment. His experience in scaling this business, connections, and the ability to win business is what is attractive to these investment firms," said Siddharth Pai, founder and managing partner of Siana Capital, a Bengaluru-based asset management firm. "Francisco’s entry essentially pits HealthEdge in competition to Cognizant’s Trizetto."

However, the healthcare software applications segment is fraught with legal hurdles. Cognizant is still embroiled in a legal tussle with Infosys Ltd over Trizetto.

In 2023, Cognizant said Infosys misused confidential and proprietary information while integrating the TriZetto software into its client systems, and even accused it of building a rival healthcare product. On the other hand, Infosys accused Cognizant of behaving in an “anti-competitive" manner and dragged its chief executive Ravi Kumar. Infosys alleged that Kumar, a former Infosys executive, had deliberately delayed rollout of a rival software to benefit Cognizant.

HealthEdge’s new legal concerns are now Bain's, which has now assumed primary ownership of the company from Blackstone. Blackstone, world’s largest alternative asset manager with an AUM of $1.1 trillion, had been investing in the healthcare software company since 2020.

Bain reinforced its bet on HealthEdge by acquiring UST HealthProof in September 2025 and swiftly integrating the business, expanding the platform’s coverage of payer-side technology.

“The combination of HealthEdge and UST HealthProof creates a single, end-to-end platform that helps payers modernize their operations. By uniting HealthEdge’s AI-powered payer applications with UST HealthProof’s interoperability suite, the platform streamlines administrative processes, lowers total costs, and improves the member experience," HealthEdge said in its 4 September press release.

Siana Capital's Pai sees the healthcare sector primed for more private equity investments. “There will always be demand for health-oriented services and the amount of tech change happening in healthcare due to new emerging technologies such as AI is very large," he said.