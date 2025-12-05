“Recognize was brought in as a preferred partner in the process to help guide the business throughout the next phase of its growth, given the team’s vertical specialization around digital services. As a part of the value creation process, the deal team is focused on (i) building out a complimentary (sic) business processing as a service (BPaaS) offering; (ii) bolstering existing management; (iii) identifying and executing on attractive, synergetic M&A opportunities," the website of Recognize said.