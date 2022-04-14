Franklin Templeton case: SC directs SBI MF to hold next tranche of payment until further notice

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The mutual fund distributor’s body - Foundation of Independent Financial Advisors (FIFA) – intervened that the distributors shouldn’t be deprived of their commission
The Supreme Court of India has asked SBI Mutual Fund to not make any further payment to the unitholders of Franklin Templeton’s wound-up schemes without the prior permission/approval of the Court.
In April 2020, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund announced the winding of six debt schemes-- Franklin India Low Duration, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual, Franklin India Credit Risk, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund. In 2021, SBI Mutual Fund had been appointed to liquidate the assets of the wound-up schemes and distribute the proceeds to unitholders.
The Supreme Court’s recent direction to halt the future payment was followed by Franklin Templeton MF transferring the accrued distributor commission of about ₹78 crore to the SBI Mutual Fund to distribute to the unitholders. Post this, the NAV of the wound-up schemes went up by 3-21 percent.
However, as per the sources, the mutual fund distributor’s body - Foundation of Independent Financial Advisors (FIFA) – intervened that the distributors shouldn’t be deprived of their commission.
“The matter regarding expenses chargeable to schemes under winding-up including payment of distribution commission is under the consideration of the Honourable Supreme Court. Further distributions from the schemes will be made only after obtaining permission from the SC," as per the spokesperson of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund.
The next tranche of payment is expected to be around ₹530 crore, as per the sources.
In terms of the total payment made to the investors of the wound-up schemes so far, the spokesperson added, “Supreme Court (SC) noted that in aggregate, 103.5% of the assets under management as of April 23, 2020 has been distributed to the unitholders."