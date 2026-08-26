Franklin’s Araghi Says Nvidia Holders Want Map, Not Just a Beat

(Bloomberg) -- Franklin Templeton’s Sara Araghi said Nvidia Corp. needs to go beyond a headline earnings beat and provide investors with concrete detail on how it plans to deploy capital and sustain its spending plans.

“More color on these investments, the value of those investments — I think the market needs to see that,” Araghi said Tuesday in a Bloomberg Television interview on the eve of the chipmaker’s much-anticipated quarterly results.

Araghi, a portfolio manager at Franklin Equity, contrasted the divergence between Nvidia’s forward price-earnings ratio — now at about 21 for the next 12 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg — and projected gains in revenue and earnings. Nvidia’s multiples reflect markets already pricing in a deceleration in growth rates, she said, even if expansion remains substantial.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What key details do Nvidia investors want to know during earnings reports? ⌵ Investors want Nvidia to provide specific information on how it plans to deploy capital and sustain spending rather than just report a headline earnings beat. 2 Why is Nvidia's price-earnings ratio significant for market expectations? ⌵ Nvidia’s price-earnings ratio indicates that the market anticipates a deceleration in growth rates despite continued revenue and earnings expansion. 3 How is Nvidia's management responding to rising input costs? ⌵ Nvidia is implementing price increases for its products to offset rising memory costs, particularly in its future server offerings. 4 Should Nvidia investors be concerned about the company's growth prospects? ⌵ Yes, many analysts warn that a typical earnings beat may not be sufficient to lift market sentiment due to anticipated deceleration in growth. 5 What are the implications of Nvidia's high gross margins for its financial stability? ⌵ Nvidia's approximately 75% gross margins are unusual for a hardware company and will be closely monitored, especially given increasing input costs.

“It is extraordinary,” she said, “but there is a deceleration coming and unfortunately the market is looking forward to next year.”

Showing earnings growth will be important because that will reassure Wall Street that “they have the free cash flow that they’re generating that they need to invest,” Araghi said. And, she added, “They have to buy back stock with it.”

Nvidia is schedule to report earnings Wednesday after the stock market close. Bloomberg Intelligence analysts have similarly warned that a typical beat-and-raise may not be sufficient to lift sentiment. But the stock was rising Tuesday, heading toward snapping a seven-day losing streak that marked the longest such run since 2022.

On gross margins, Araghi said a “seven-handle” figure — consistent with Nvidia’s roughly 75% margins — is unusual for a hardware company and will be closely scrutinized, particularly given rising input costs.

She noted that Nvidia has been taking price increases to offset higher memory costs, with Bloomberg previously reporting that server prices for early 2027 systems based on Vera Rubin and Grace Blackwell architectures will rise more than 15% for major customers.

(This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.)

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